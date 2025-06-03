Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Shares Sold by Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 19.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,309 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,757 shares during the period. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Delta Air Lines by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 72,410,242 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,380,820,000 after buying an additional 456,465 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC increased its stake in Delta Air Lines by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 29,764,524 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,800,754,000 after buying an additional 1,922,932 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Delta Air Lines by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,912,584 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $968,234,000 after buying an additional 410,648 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Delta Air Lines by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,180,467 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $918,419,000 after buying an additional 46,101 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Delta Air Lines by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,090,209 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $670,994,000 after buying an additional 92,208 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DAL opened at $48.82 on Tuesday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a one year low of $34.74 and a one year high of $69.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.24. The stock has a market cap of $31.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.16, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 9th. The transportation company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $12.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.85 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 5.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 13th. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.64%.

Several equities analysts have commented on DAL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $83.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $80.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Dbs Bank lowered shares of Delta Air Lines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Delta Air Lines has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.08.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

