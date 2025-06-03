Short Interest in Cadeler A/S (OTCMKTS:CADLF) Decreases By 25.9%

Cadeler A/S (OTCMKTS:CADLF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 329,700 shares, a decline of 25.9% from the April 30th total of 445,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Cadeler A/S Price Performance

Shares of Cadeler A/S stock remained flat at $4.60 on Tuesday. Cadeler A/S has a 12-month low of $4.60 and a 12-month high of $5.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.36.

Cadeler A/S Company Profile

Cadeler A/S operates as an offshore wind farm transportation and installation contractor in Denmark. It also provides wind farm construction, maintenance, decommissioning, and other tasks within the offshore industry, as well as marine and engineering services. The company owns and operates four offshore jack-up windfarm installation vessels.

