Short Interest in Cadeler A/S (OTCMKTS:CADLF) Decreases By 25.9%

Cadeler A/S (OTCMKTS:CADLF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 329,700 shares, a decline of 25.9% from the April 30th total of 445,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Cadeler A/S Price Performance
Shares of Cadeler A/S stock remained flat at $4.60 on Tuesday. Cadeler A/S has a 12-month low of $4.60 and a 12-month high of $5.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.36.
Cadeler A/S Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Cadeler A/S
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
- Palantir Soars on Government Deals as Valuation Debate Lingers
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- Applied Digital: CoreWeave’s AI Deal Lights a $7 Billion Fuse
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- Steel Dynamics Shares Climb After Tariff Announcement
Receive News & Ratings for Cadeler A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadeler A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.