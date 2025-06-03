McLean Asset Management Corp Sells 129 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

McLean Asset Management Corp decreased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,899 shares of the company’s stock after selling 129 shares during the period. McLean Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VB. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 70.8% in the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $36,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VB opened at $227.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $226.03 billion, a PE ratio of 19.14 and a beta of 1.10. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $190.27 and a 1-year high of $263.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $218.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $234.99.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

