McLean Asset Management Corp Sells 129 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

McLean Asset Management Corp decreased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,899 shares of the company’s stock after selling 129 shares during the period. McLean Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VB. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 70.8% in the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $36,000.
Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.1%
Shares of NYSEARCA VB opened at $227.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $226.03 billion, a PE ratio of 19.14 and a beta of 1.10. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $190.27 and a 1-year high of $263.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $218.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $234.99.
Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile
The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Small-Cap ETF
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- Ulta’s Beautiful Q1 Earnings Report Points to More Gains Ahead
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Top 3 ETFs Defense Hawks Are Buying
- A Deeper Look at Bid-Ask Spreads
- Zscaler Will Hit $360 Soon: Here’s the How and Why
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.