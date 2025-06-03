Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.30

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 2nd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share on Monday, July 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. This is a 1.7% increase from Essential Properties Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30.
Essential Properties Realty Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 5.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 88.1% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Analysts expect Essential Properties Realty Trust to earn $1.98 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.18 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 59.6%.
Essential Properties Realty Trust Trading Up 0.7%
Shares of NYSE:EPRT traded up $0.24 on Tuesday, hitting $32.92. The company had a trading volume of 355,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,444,690. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.93. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $26.63 and a 1 year high of $34.88. The company has a quick ratio of 5.36, a current ratio of 5.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.09.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research firms have recently commented on EPRT. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 price target (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.91.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Essential Properties Realty Trust
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Essential Properties Realty Trust
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,387,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,279,000 after buying an additional 195,057 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 159.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 74,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,420,000 after purchasing an additional 45,561 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,350,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 22,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 3,981 shares during the period. 96.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Essential Properties Realty Trust
Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Essential Properties Realty Trust
- Asset Allocation Strategies in Volatile Markets
- Palantir Soars on Government Deals as Valuation Debate Lingers
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- Applied Digital: CoreWeave’s AI Deal Lights a $7 Billion Fuse
- Best Energy Stocks – Energy Stocks to Buy Now
- Steel Dynamics Shares Climb After Tariff Announcement
Receive News & Ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.