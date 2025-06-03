Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) Shares Gap Up – Here’s What Happened

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $56.77, but opened at $61.60. Hims & Hers Health shares last traded at $58.64, with a volume of 42,966,214 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 target price (up previously from $25.00) on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “mixed” rating on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.67.

Hims & Hers Health Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $12.84 billion, a PE ratio of 130.34 and a beta of 1.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.31 and its 200-day moving average is $36.44.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $586.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.21 million. Hims & Hers Health had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 10.97%. Hims & Hers Health’s revenue was up 110.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Hims & Hers Health

In related news, CEO Andrew Dudum sold 128,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.98, for a total transaction of $4,353,755.46. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 173,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,900,796.90. This represents a 42.46% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Patrick Harrison Carroll sold 23,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.31, for a total transaction of $798,976.97. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 209,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,193,468.91. The trade was a 10.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 617,367 shares of company stock worth $25,227,888. 13.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Hims & Hers Health during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hims & Hers Health during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 247.5% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the period. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. 63.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hims & Hers Health Company Profile

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth consultation platform. It connects consumers to healthcare professionals, enabling them to access medical care for mental health, sexual health, dermatology and primary care. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

