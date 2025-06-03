Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Sells 4,816 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 12.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,816 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $8,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 59,220,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,161,171,000 after purchasing an additional 876,417 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,310,884,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,845,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,113,147,000 after purchasing an additional 4,515,147 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 25,861.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 23,556,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,778,289,000 after purchasing an additional 23,465,278 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 22,841,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,475,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914,049 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In related news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 6,608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.71, for a total value of $1,755,811.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 36,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,703,729.20. This trade represents a 15.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeremy Barnum sold 40,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.77, for a total transaction of $10,034,310.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,518,123.09. This trade represents a 68.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 95,594 shares of company stock valued at $23,991,061. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of JPM opened at $264.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.89. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $190.88 and a 1 year high of $280.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $246.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $249.37. The firm has a market cap of $734.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.07.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 11th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.63 by $0.44. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The firm had revenue of $45.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.44 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be issued a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on JPM shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $277.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $305.00 target price on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $267.15.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

Featured Stories

