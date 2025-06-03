Kestra Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:KMTS) Sets New 12-Month Low – Should You Sell?

Kestra Medical Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMTS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $19.84 and last traded at $19.97, with a volume of 11826 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.68.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Kestra Medical Technologies in a research note on Monday, March 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Kestra Medical Technologies in a research note on Monday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Kestra Medical Technologies from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Kestra Medical Technologies in a report on Monday, March 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Kestra Medical Technologies in a report on Monday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.50.

Kestra Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:KMTS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 14th. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.61). During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.18) earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMTS. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kestra Medical Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $13,716,000. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Kestra Medical Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,470,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kestra Medical Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,869,000. TD Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Kestra Medical Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,306,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kestra Medical Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,968,000.

We are a commercial-stage, wearable medical device and digital healthcare company focused on transforming patient outcomes in cardiovascular disease using monitoring and therapeutic intervention technologies that are intuitive, intelligent, and connected. We have developed and are commercializing our Cardiac Recovery System platform, a comprehensive and advanced system that integrates monitoring, therapeutic treatment, digital health, and patient support services into a single, unified solution.

