Cantor Equity Partners, Inc. Class A Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:CEP) Shares Gap Up – Here’s Why

Shares of Cantor Equity Partners, Inc. Class A Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:CEP – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $43.22, but opened at $45.90. Cantor Equity Partners, Inc. Class A Ordinary Shares shares last traded at $45.47, with a volume of 345,440 shares.

Cantor Equity Partners, Inc. Class A Ordinary Shares Trading Up 7.0%

The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.82 and its 200 day moving average is $15.77.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cantor Equity Partners, Inc. Class A Ordinary Shares

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthspring Capital LLC boosted its position in Cantor Equity Partners, Inc. Class A Ordinary Shares by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 22,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 1,298 shares during the period. Rangeley Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Cantor Equity Partners, Inc. Class A Ordinary Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $275,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. purchased a new stake in Cantor Equity Partners, Inc. Class A Ordinary Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $843,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Cantor Equity Partners, Inc. Class A Ordinary Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,032,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Cantor Equity Partners, Inc. Class A Ordinary Shares by 119.6% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 183,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,895,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the period.

About Cantor Equity Partners, Inc. Class A Ordinary Shares

Cantor Equity Partners, Inc operates as a blank check company. It was formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded on November 11, 2020 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

