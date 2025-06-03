BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BSRTF) Short Interest Update

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BSRTF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,100 shares, a drop of 30.7% from the April 30th total of 18,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

BSRTF stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.03. The company had a trading volume of 10,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,505. BSR Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $10.95 and a 12 month high of $14.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.48.

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were given a $0.0467 dividend. This is a positive change from BSR Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%.

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT owns a portfolio of multifamily garden-style residential properties located in attractive primary markets in the Sunbelt region of the United States.

