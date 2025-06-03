Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) Reaches New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $230.79 and last traded at $227.89, with a volume of 144627 shares. The stock had previously closed at $218.19.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Woodward from $175.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Truist Financial set a $232.00 price objective on Woodward in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Woodward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Woodward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $291.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price objective (up from $225.00) on shares of Woodward in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Woodward has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.75.

Get Woodward alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on WWD

Woodward Stock Up 5.1%

The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $188.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $183.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.62 billion, a PE ratio of 38.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.24.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.25. Woodward had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 11.18%. The business had revenue of $883.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $838.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Woodward, Inc. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Woodward Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 22nd will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 22nd. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.09%.

Insider Activity at Woodward

In other Woodward news, CEO Charles P. Blankenship sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.98, for a total transaction of $1,079,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,117 shares in the company, valued at $15,791,809.66. This represents a 6.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John D. Cohn sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.52, for a total value of $536,256.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,965 shares in the company, valued at $4,015,216.80. This trade represents a 11.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 46,100 shares of company stock worth $9,134,144. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its stake in Woodward by 191.2% during the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 166 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its stake in shares of Woodward by 2,314.3% in the first quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 169 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Woodward by 189.8% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 171 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Woodward by 116.7% in the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 182 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBT Bank N A NY acquired a new stake in shares of Woodward in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. 81.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Woodward

(Get Free Report)

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Woodward Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woodward and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.