Cofinimmo SA (OTCMKTS:CFMOF) Short Interest Update

Cofinimmo SA (OTCMKTS:CFMOF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,200 shares, a growth of 28.8% from the April 30th total of 11,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Cofinimmo Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CFMOF remained flat at C$62.18 during trading on Tuesday. Cofinimmo has a 52-week low of C$58.00 and a 52-week high of C$81.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$62.22 and its 200 day moving average is C$62.36.

About Cofinimmo

Cofinimmo has been acquiring, developing and managing rental properties for 40 years. The company has a portfolio spread across Belgium, France, the Netherlands, Germany, Spain, Finland, Ireland, Italy and the United Kingdom, with a value of approximately 6.2 billion EUR. Responding to societal changes, Cofinimmo's mission is to provide high-quality care, living, and working spaces to partner-tenants that directly benefit their occupants.

