Cofinimmo SA (OTCMKTS:CFMOF) Short Interest Update

Cofinimmo SA (OTCMKTS:CFMOF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,200 shares, a growth of 28.8% from the April 30th total of 11,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Cofinimmo Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS CFMOF remained flat at C$62.18 during trading on Tuesday. Cofinimmo has a 52-week low of C$58.00 and a 52-week high of C$81.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$62.22 and its 200 day moving average is C$62.36.
About Cofinimmo
