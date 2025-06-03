Ascentage Pharma Group International (NASDAQ:AAPG) Reaches New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

Ascentage Pharma Group International (NASDAQ:AAPG – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $27.18 and last traded at $26.82, with a volume of 1315 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $25.22.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Ascentage Pharma Group International in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company.

Ascentage Pharma Group International Stock Up 9.0%

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.84.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Ascentage Pharma Group International stock. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Ascentage Pharma Group International (NASDAQ:AAPG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 159,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,511,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC owned about 0.18% of Ascentage Pharma Group International at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Ascentage Pharma Group International Company Profile



Ascentage Pharma Group International Co, Ltd. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It engages in the development of novel therapies for cancers, hepatitis B virus, or HBV, and age-related diseases. The company was founded by Da Jun Yang, Wang Shao Meng and Ming Guo in May 2009 and is headquartered in Suzhou, China.

