Unigestion Holding SA Buys Shares of 16,364 Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Unigestion Holding SA purchased a new stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 16,364 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $15,256,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 1st quarter valued at $631,000. Kwmg LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. RFG Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 98.6% in the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 6,731 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $6,277,000 after buying an additional 3,341 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 59.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 601 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McLean Asset Management Corp increased its position in shares of Netflix by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 443 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on NFLX. Macquarie upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,200.00 price objective (up previously from $1,175.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, April 18th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $1,250.00 price objective (up previously from $1,020.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,126.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,122.33.

Netflix Trading Up 1.0%

Netflix stock opened at $1,218.98 on Tuesday. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $587.04 and a one year high of $1,219.40. The company has a market cap of $518.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1,064.24 and a 200-day moving average of $979.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The Internet television network reported $6.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.74 by $0.87. Netflix had a net margin of 22.34% and a return on equity of 38.32%. The business had revenue of $10.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $8.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Netflix

In other Netflix news, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 480 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $978.18, for a total value of $469,526.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 2,601 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $921.72, for a total transaction of $2,397,393.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,402,068.52. This represents a 41.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 122,766 shares of company stock worth $133,361,747. Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

