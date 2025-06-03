Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Purchased by Bremer Bank National Association

Bremer Bank National Association increased its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,576 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Bremer Bank National Association’s holdings in Visa were worth $903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Riverstone Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth $217,000. Blue Rock Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at about $306,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 182,658 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $57,727,000 after acquiring an additional 30,185 shares in the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC grew its stake in Visa by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 9,678 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,058,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, King Wealth Management Group boosted its stake in Visa by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. King Wealth Management Group now owns 74,874 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $23,663,000 after acquiring an additional 6,172 shares during the period. 82.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
V has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Visa in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, February 13th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $395.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $361.00 to $396.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $400.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $367.48.
Visa Trading Down 0.0%
V stock opened at $365.14 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $343.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $334.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $673.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $252.70 and a twelve month high of $369.15.
Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.08. Visa had a net margin of 54.27% and a return on equity of 54.79%. The business had revenue of $9.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.51 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current year.
Visa Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 13th were issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 13th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.72%.
Insider Activity at Visa
In other news, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 2,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.58, for a total transaction of $889,868.50. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 11,925 shares in the company, valued at $4,121,041.50. This represents a 17.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 39,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.20, for a total value of $12,875,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,642,333.60. This represents a 59.84% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 113,328 shares of company stock worth $38,419,222. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.
About Visa
Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
