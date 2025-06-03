Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC Purchases 631 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,674 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 631 shares during the period. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in General Mills in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in General Mills in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in General Mills in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new position in General Mills in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Bank of Jackson Hole Trust purchased a new position in General Mills in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

General Mills stock opened at $54.13 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.25 and a 200-day moving average of $59.85. The firm has a market cap of $29.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.05. General Mills, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.39 and a 1-year high of $75.90.

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 19th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.04. General Mills had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 27.55%. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. General Mills’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

In other General Mills news, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 11,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $739,635.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 353,346 shares in the company, valued at $22,967,490. This trade represents a 3.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GIS. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of General Mills from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of General Mills in a research report on Monday, March 24th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of General Mills from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of General Mills from $84.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.69.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and savory snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, unbaked and fully baked frozen dough products, frozen hot snacks, ethnic meals, side dish mixes, frozen breakfast and entrees, nutrition bars, and frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

