CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock (NASDAQ:CRWV) Reaches New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock (NASDAQ:CRWV – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $134.13 and last traded at $134.07, with a volume of 11151287 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $120.20.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on CRWV. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $100.00 price target (up from $70.00) on shares of CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Macquarie upped their target price on shares of CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Northland Capmk upgraded shares of CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock from $43.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.94.

Get CoreWeave Inc. Class A Common Stock alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CRWV

CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $61.29.

CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock (NASDAQ:CRWV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.67).

Insider Activity at CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock

In related news, CFO Nitin Agrawal sold 12,720 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $508,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 231,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,272,440. This represents a 5.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Kristen J. Mcveety sold 69,460 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $2,778,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new position in CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock (NASDAQ:CRWV – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 8,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CoreWeave, Inc engages in the powers of the creation and delivery of the intelligence that drives innovation. It offers a solution used by organizations of all sizes that require sophisticated AI computing, from the largest of enterprises to small, well-funded start-ups. The company was founded by Michael Intrator, Brian Venturo, and Brannin McBee on September 21, 2017 and is headquartered in Livingston, NJ.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CoreWeave Inc. Class A Common Stock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoreWeave Inc. Class A Common Stock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.