Chubu Electric Power Company, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:CHUEF) Short Interest Update

Chubu Electric Power Company, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:CHUEF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 435,300 shares, an increase of 33.1% from the April 30th total of 327,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4,353.0 days.

Chubu Electric Power Stock Performance

CHUEF remained flat at $12.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.88. Chubu Electric Power has a 52-week low of $9.01 and a 52-week high of $13.99.

Chubu Electric Power Company Profile

Chubu Electric Power Company, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and retail of electricity in Japan and internationally. The company operates through three segments: JERA, Power Grid, and Miraiz. It generates electricity through geothermal, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, biomass, and solar sources.

