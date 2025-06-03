BNP Paribas SA (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) Short Interest Update

BNP Paribas SA (OTCMKTS:BNPQY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 93,000 shares, a decline of 24.6% from the April 30th total of 123,300 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 520,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BNPQY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of BNP Paribas in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Kepler Capital Markets cut BNP Paribas from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of BNP Paribas in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th.

Get BNP Paribas alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas Stock Performance

OTCMKTS BNPQY traded up $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 307,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 352,182. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.91. The firm has a market cap of $99.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.14. BNP Paribas has a 52 week low of $28.93 and a 52 week high of $46.90.

BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $13.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.41 billion. BNP Paribas had a net margin of 23.95% and a return on equity of 8.90%. Equities research analysts forecast that BNP Paribas will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BNP Paribas Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th will be issued a $1.951 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th. This represents a yield of 4.38%. BNP Paribas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.50%.

About BNP Paribas

(Get Free Report)

BNP Paribas SA provides various banking and financial products and services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three divisions: Corporate & Institutional Banking; Commercial, Personal Banking & Services; and Investment & Protection Services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BNP Paribas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNP Paribas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.