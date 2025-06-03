PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Sentry Investment Management LLC

Sentry Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 23.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,182 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,249 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Tcfg Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Tcfg Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Osprey Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Osprey Private Wealth LLC now owns 15,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,290,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. TAGStone Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. TAGStone Capital Inc. now owns 2,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC raised its stake in PepsiCo by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 7,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,271,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $168.00 to $153.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Barclays reduced their price objective on PepsiCo from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Bank of America cut their target price on PepsiCo from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $171.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, HSBC dropped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $186.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.69.

PEP opened at $130.91 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $137.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $146.83. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $127.75 and a 12-month high of $180.91. The firm has a market cap of $179.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.84, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $17.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.81 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 58.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $1.4225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. This represents a $5.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.68%.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

