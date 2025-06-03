Freestate Advisors LLC Has $301,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Freestate Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,652 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 0.3% of Freestate Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Freestate Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 64.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 41,809,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,841,308,000 after purchasing an additional 16,414,518 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6,596.9% in the 4th quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 15,718,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $730,113,000 after buying an additional 15,483,542 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 107,088,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,716,177,000 after acquiring an additional 6,672,276 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $268,180,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 186.7% during the 4th quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 3,295,732 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $145,144,000 after acquiring an additional 2,146,078 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $47.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.11 billion, a PE ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 0.58. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $39.53 and a 12-month high of $49.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.18.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

