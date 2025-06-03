6,093 Shares in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Purchased by Sentry Investment Management LLC

Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 6,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $433,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in C. Core Alternative Capital grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 83.4% in the 4th quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. American National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Citigroup during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Citigroup in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE C opened at $75.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.74, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.30. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.51 and a 1-year high of $84.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $68.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.55.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 15th. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $21.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.34 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 7.43%. On average, equities analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 5th were paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 5th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.39%.

In related news, Director John Cunningham Dugan sold 4,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total value of $301,504.42. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $890,656.48. This trade represents a 25.29% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on C shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Citigroup from $85.50 to $75.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Bank of America dropped their target price on Citigroup from $90.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $92.00 target price (down from $96.00) on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Citigroup in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $77.00 price objective (down from $83.00) on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Citigroup presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.97.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

