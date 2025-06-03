Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $325.00 price target on the CRM provider’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price suggests a potential upside of 24.39% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on CRM. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Salesforce from $425.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Salesforce from $430.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Salesforce from $320.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $315.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Salesforce from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $346.34.

Salesforce Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $261.28 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $266.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $303.86. The firm has a market cap of $251.19 billion, a PE ratio of 42.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Salesforce has a fifty-two week low of $227.77 and a fifty-two week high of $369.00.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The CRM provider reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.03. Salesforce had a net margin of 15.96% and a return on equity of 12.34%. The company had revenue of $9.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Salesforce will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Salesforce

In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 6,221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.37, for a total transaction of $1,725,518.77. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 46,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,967,047.50. The trade was a 11.74% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Miguel Milano sold 705 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.44, for a total transaction of $197,005.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,605,219.12. The trade was a 7.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,332 shares of company stock worth $11,024,802. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Tallon Kerry Patrick purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at $236,000. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in Salesforce by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 25,668 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $8,582,000 after acquiring an additional 3,102 shares during the last quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new position in Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth $104,173,000. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,827 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in Salesforce by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 6,679 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,233,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Recommended Stories

