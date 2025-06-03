Fresnillo (LON:FRES) Sets New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Fresnillo plc (LON:FRES – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,246 ($16.88) and last traded at GBX 1,233 ($16.70), with a volume of 1303223 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,163 ($15.75).

FRES has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 880 ($11.92) price target on shares of Fresnillo in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Fresnillo from GBX 805 ($10.90) to GBX 980 ($13.28) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Fresnillo from GBX 1,310 ($17.75) to GBX 1,320 ($17.88) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,008.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 820.35. The stock has a market cap of £11.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.70, a P/E/G ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.55, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 5.88.

Fresnillo plc is the world’s largest silver producer and Mexico’s largest gold producer, listed on the London and Mexican stock exchanges.

The Group seeks to create value for stakeholders across precious metal cycles, focusing on high-potential silver and gold projects that can be developed into low cost, world-class mines.

Following a decade of consistent and successful progress, the Group is now focused on consolidating its growth and advancing its pipeline in order to deliver further growth in the years ahead.

