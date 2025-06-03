Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND) Stock Position Lifted by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC raised its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 10.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,752,156 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 458,646 shares during the quarter. Fidelity Total Bond ETF makes up approximately 5.9% of RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. RFG Advisory LLC owned about 1.16% of Fidelity Total Bond ETF worth $216,936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dupree Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Dupree Financial Group LLC now owns 15,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. King Wealth Management Group raised its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. King Wealth Management Group now owns 23,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 27,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Integrity Financial Corp WA boosted its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 17,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Finally, Prosperity Consulting Group LLC grew its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 78,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,517,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FBND opened at $45.10 on Tuesday. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $44.30 and a 52 week high of $47.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.30.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Profile

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

