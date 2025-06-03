Leibman Financial Services Inc. Sells 18,076 Shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY)

Leibman Financial Services Inc. trimmed its holdings in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Free Report) by 28.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,433 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,076 shares during the period. Leibman Financial Services Inc. owned 0.05% of Progyny worth $1,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Progyny by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 51,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $893,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Progyny by 1,355.0% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Progyny by 84.6% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140 shares during the period. F M Investments LLC raised its stake in Progyny by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. F M Investments LLC now owns 20,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 2,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP lifted its position in Progyny by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 47,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 2,499 shares during the period. 94.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Progyny alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PGNY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Progyny from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Progyny from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Finally, BTIG Research raised Progyny from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.45.

Progyny Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of PGNY stock opened at $21.70 on Tuesday. Progyny, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.39 and a twelve month high of $30.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.37.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.28). Progyny had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The firm had revenue of $324.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Progyny Company Profile

(Free Report)

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Progyny Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progyny and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.