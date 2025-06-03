Leerink Partnrs Downgrades Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) to Hold

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Leerink Partnrs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Sunday,Zacks.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Arvinas from $81.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 target price (down from $24.00) on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Arvinas from $10.00 to $9.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Wedbush lowered shares of Arvinas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price (down from $21.00) on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arvinas currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.29.

Arvinas Stock Up 1.8%

NASDAQ:ARVN opened at $7.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $535.02 million, a PE ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 2.21. Arvinas has a 12 month low of $5.90 and a 12 month high of $34.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.45.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by $2.07. Arvinas had a negative net margin of 75.51% and a negative return on equity of 33.75%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.97) EPS. Arvinas’s revenue for the quarter was up 646.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Arvinas will post -3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arvinas

In other Arvinas news, insider Noah Berkowitz sold 8,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.59, for a total value of $74,372.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 110,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $945,097.57. This represents a 7.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arvinas

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new stake in Arvinas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Arvinas by 77.0% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Arvinas by 11,283.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 4,175 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of Arvinas by 965.4% during the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 4,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 4,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Arvinas by 2,317.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.19% of the company’s stock.

Arvinas Company Profile

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. The company engineers proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) targeted protein degraders that are designed to harness the body’s own natural protein disposal system to degrade and remove disease-causing proteins.

Featured Articles

