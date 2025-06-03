Leibman Financial Services Inc. Has $1.83 Million Stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Leibman Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 29,474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the quarter. Leibman Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $1,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Enphase Energy by 318.1% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 669 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd bought a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. GeoWealth Management LLC lifted its position in Enphase Energy by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 891 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Sava Infond d.o.o. bought a new stake in Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $96,000. 72.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $46.35 per share, for a total transaction of $185,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,598,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,099,559.60. The trade was a 0.25% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thurman J. Rodgers sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.26, for a total transaction of $6,126,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,881,760 shares in the company, valued at $115,276,617.60. This represents a 5.05% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ ENPH opened at $41.32 on Tuesday. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.59 and a 1 year high of $141.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a PE ratio of 55.84 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 3.28. The business’s 50-day moving average is $49.26 and its 200 day moving average is $60.19.

ENPH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BNP Paribas cut shares of Enphase Energy from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Guggenheim reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Oppenheimer set a $84.00 target price on Enphase Energy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. DZ Bank lowered Enphase Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Enphase Energy from $90.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enphase Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.45.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

