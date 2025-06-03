Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Grows Stake in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Free Report) by 43.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,542 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,701 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF were worth $2,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Cannon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Cannon Advisors Inc. now owns 6,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC now owns 3,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF stock opened at $99.83 on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF has a twelve month low of $99.68 and a twelve month high of $100.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $100.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.02.

About Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF

The Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of US Treasury securities with less than one year remaining in maturity. GBIL was launched on Sep 6, 2016 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

