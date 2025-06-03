Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) Hits New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $11.21 and last traded at $11.15, with a volume of 1805901 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.16.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TBPH. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Theravance Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Theravance Biopharma in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.33.

Get Theravance Biopharma alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on TBPH

Theravance Biopharma Trading Up 21.7%

The firm has a market cap of $557.51 million, a P/E ratio of -11.04 and a beta of -0.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.35.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.16). Theravance Biopharma had a negative net margin of 78.18% and a negative return on equity of 24.79%. The business had revenue of $15.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.08 million. Research analysts predict that Theravance Biopharma, Inc. will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Theravance Biopharma

In related news, SVP Rhonda Farnum sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $36,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 370,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,330,342. This trade represents a 1.07% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aquatic Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Theravance Biopharma in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Theravance Biopharma by 1,201.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,554 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,281 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in Theravance Biopharma in the 4th quarter worth $69,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Theravance Biopharma in the 1st quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Theravance Biopharma in the 4th quarter worth $103,000. 99.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Theravance Biopharma Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Theravance Biopharma, Inc is a diversified biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of organ-selective medicines. Its purpose is to pioneer a new generation of small molecule drugs designed to better meet patient needs. Its research is focused in the areas of inflammation and immunology.

In pursuit of its purpose, Theravance Biopharma applies insights and innovation at each stage of its business and utilizes its internal capabilities and those of partners around the world.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Theravance Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Theravance Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.