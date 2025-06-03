Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) Reaches New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $128.15 and last traded at $127.79, with a volume of 46404971 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $101.35.

BPMC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Blueprint Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $129.00 target price (up previously from $128.00) on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Monday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Blueprint Medicines presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.69.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.93. The company has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -118.32 and a beta of 0.83.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.32). Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 13.19% and a negative return on equity of 77.49%. The firm had revenue of $149.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.31 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 55.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -1.28 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Christina Rossi sold 2,274 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.75, for a total transaction of $231,379.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 66,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,816,436. This represents a 3.28% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ariel Hurley sold 2,752 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.13, for a total value of $283,813.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,747,434.72. This trade represents a 13.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,574 shares of company stock valued at $1,465,528 over the last 90 days. 4.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Thematics Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 62.7% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 973 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $88,000.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of indolent SM, and other mast cell disorders.

