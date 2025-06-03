Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) Hits New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $15.32 and last traded at $15.26, with a volume of 228777 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.05.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GAIN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup downgraded shares of Gladstone Investment to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Gladstone Investment in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th.

Gladstone Investment Stock Up 1.4%

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.56. The stock has a market cap of $562.13 million, a P/E ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 0.86.

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The investment management company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $27.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.96 million. Gladstone Investment had a net margin of 78.02% and a return on equity of 7.17%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Gladstone Investment Co. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Gladstone Investment Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 22nd were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a yield of 6.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 21st. Gladstone Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.93%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gladstone Investment

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GAIN. Kentucky Trust Co bought a new position in Gladstone Investment in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Gladstone Investment by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 930,346 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $12,327,000 after buying an additional 32,678 shares in the last quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Gladstone Investment in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,431,000. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new position in Gladstone Investment in the fourth quarter worth approximately $250,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Gladstone Investment in the fourth quarter worth approximately $651,000. Institutional investors own 11.85% of the company’s stock.

Gladstone Investment Company Profile

Gladstone Investment Corporation is business development company, specializes in lower middle market, mature stage, buyouts; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options.

Further Reading

