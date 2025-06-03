Top Green Energy Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – May 31st

Darling Ingredients, Nuvve, Mercer International, NWTN, Richardson Electronics, Nuvve, and Globalink Investment are the seven Green Energy stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Green energy stocks are shares in publicly traded companies that develop, manufacture or distribute renewable energy technologies and sources—such as solar, wind, hydroelectric and geothermal power. These firms focus on producing low-carbon or carbon-neutral electricity and energy solutions designed to reduce greenhouse-gas emissions. Investors in green energy stocks typically seek both financial returns and alignment with the global transition toward more sustainable, environmentally friendly power. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Green Energy stocks within the last several days.

Darling Ingredients (DAR)

Darling Ingredients Inc. develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

Shares of NYSE DAR traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.24. The company had a trading volume of 2,032,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,231,581. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.55. The firm has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.06 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.41. Darling Ingredients has a one year low of $26.00 and a one year high of $43.49.

Nuvve (NVVE)

Nuvve Holding Corp., a green energy technology company, provides commercial vehicle-to-grid (V2G) technology platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, and Denmark. The company offers Grid Integrated Vehicle platform, which enables electric vehicle (EV) batteries to store and resell unused energy back to the local electric grid and provide other grid services, as well as allows EV owners to meet the energy demands of individual vehicles and entire fleets.

NASDAQ:NVVE traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,910,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,919,794. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.24. The company has a market capitalization of $4.29 million, a P/E ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 2.00. Nuvve has a twelve month low of $0.82 and a twelve month high of $17.30.

Mercer International (MERC)

Mercer International Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood kraft (NBSK) and northern bleached hardwood kraft (NBHK) pulp worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Solid Wood. It manufactures, sells, and distributes pulp, electricity, and chemicals through pulp mills.

Shares of MERC stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.56. 374,272 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 434,271. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.90. Mercer International has a 1-year low of $3.20 and a 1-year high of $9.60. The company has a market cap of $238.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09.

NWTN (NWTN)

NWTN Inc. operates as a smart passenger vehicle company, provides passenger-centric mobility and green energy solutions in the United States, the United Arab Emirates, and Mainland China. The company develops electric vehicles, including Supersport coupe; and smart passenger vehicles, such as MUSE and ADA.

Shares of NWTN stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.55. 346,806 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 529,748. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.81. NWTN has a 1-year low of $0.30 and a 1-year high of $3.56.

Richardson Electronics (RELL)

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. engages in the provision of engineered solutions, power grid and microwave tube, and related consumables worldwide. The Power and Microwave Technologies segment manufactures electron tubes and radio frequency (RF), microwave and power components used in semiconductor manufacturing equipment, RF, and wireless and industrial power applications, as well as various applications including broadcast transmission, CO2 laser cutting, diagnostic imaging, dielectric and induction heating, energy transfer, high voltage switching, plasma, power conversion, radar, and radiation oncology.

Shares of Richardson Electronics stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.00. The company had a trading volume of 26,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,115. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.02. The firm has a market cap of $129.70 million, a PE ratio of 300.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.01. Richardson Electronics has a fifty-two week low of $7.57 and a fifty-two week high of $15.51.

Nuvve (NVVEW)

Shares of Nuvve stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.07. The company had a trading volume of 86,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,819. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.02. Nuvve has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.14.

Globalink Investment (GLLI)

Globalink Investment Inc. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify and acquire businesses in the medical technology and green energy sectors in North America, Europe, Southeast Asia, and Asia excluding China, Hong Kong, and Macau.

Shares of Globalink Investment stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.50. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,767. The firm has a market cap of $42.81 million, a PE ratio of -50.00 and a beta of -0.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.62. Globalink Investment has a fifty-two week low of $10.81 and a fifty-two week high of $12.40.

