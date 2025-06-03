Bourgeon Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Bourgeon Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 2.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 169,719 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,241 shares during the quarter. Mondelez International makes up about 2.5% of Bourgeon Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $11,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MDLZ. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc raised its stake in Mondelez International by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 2,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 10,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 11,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 4,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on MDLZ. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Mondelez International from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Mondelez International from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mondelez International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.55.

Mondelez International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $67.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $87.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.50. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.95 and a 1-year high of $76.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $9.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.37 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 16.75%. Mondelez International’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. Research analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.89%.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Further Reading

