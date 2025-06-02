Worth Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Calamos S&P 500 Structured Alt Protection ETF – July (NYSEARCA:CPSJ)

Worth Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Calamos S&P 500 Structured Alt Protection ETF – July (NYSEARCA:CPSJ – Free Report) by 55.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,866 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,756 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC owned 2.55% of Calamos S&P 500 Structured Alt Protection ETF – July worth $840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Separately, OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Calamos S&P 500 Structured Alt Protection ETF – July by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 24,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 952 shares in the last quarter.
Calamos S&P 500 Structured Alt Protection ETF – July Price Performance
Shares of Calamos S&P 500 Structured Alt Protection ETF – July stock opened at $25.54 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.84 and a 200 day moving average of $25.01. Calamos S&P 500 Structured Alt Protection ETF – July has a 12 month low of $23.91 and a 12 month high of $25.56.
Calamos S&P 500 Structured Alt Protection ETF – July Company Profile
The Calamos S&P 500 Structured Alt Protection ETF July (CPSJ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks to track the return of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY), to a cap, with 100% downside hedge over a one-year outcome period. The actively managed fund holds FLEX options to obtain exposure CPSJ was launched on Jul 1, 2024 and is issued by Calamos.
