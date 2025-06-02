Worth Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Calamos S&P 500 Structured Alt Protection ETF – July (NYSEARCA:CPSJ)

Worth Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Calamos S&P 500 Structured Alt Protection ETF – July (NYSEARCA:CPSJ – Free Report) by 55.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,866 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,756 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC owned 2.55% of Calamos S&P 500 Structured Alt Protection ETF – July worth $840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Calamos S&P 500 Structured Alt Protection ETF – July by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 24,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 952 shares in the last quarter.

Get Calamos S&P 500 Structured Alt Protection ETF - July alerts:

Calamos S&P 500 Structured Alt Protection ETF – July Price Performance

Shares of Calamos S&P 500 Structured Alt Protection ETF – July stock opened at $25.54 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.84 and a 200 day moving average of $25.01. Calamos S&P 500 Structured Alt Protection ETF – July has a 12 month low of $23.91 and a 12 month high of $25.56.

Calamos S&P 500 Structured Alt Protection ETF – July Company Profile

The Calamos S&P 500 Structured Alt Protection ETF July (CPSJ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks to track the return of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY), to a cap, with 100% downside hedge over a one-year outcome period. The actively managed fund holds FLEX options to obtain exposure CPSJ was launched on Jul 1, 2024 and is issued by Calamos.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPSJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Calamos S&P 500 Structured Alt Protection ETF – July (NYSEARCA:CPSJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Calamos S&P 500 Structured Alt Protection ETF - July Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calamos S&P 500 Structured Alt Protection ETF - July and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.