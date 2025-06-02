Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) Stake Lifted by 180 Wealth Advisors LLC

180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Free Report) by 22.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 74,289 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 13,539 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vale were worth $741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Vale by 206.4% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,877 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,938 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Vale by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 33,704 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 5,189 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Vale by 164.5% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 148,857 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after buying an additional 92,570 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Vale by 92.2% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 26,689 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 12,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in Vale in the 4th quarter worth approximately $188,000. 21.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on VALE shares. Bank of America raised shares of Vale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $11.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Wall Street Zen started coverage on shares of Vale in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Vale from $10.50 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective (down previously from $12.00) on shares of Vale in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, CICC Research started coverage on shares of Vale in a research note on Monday, May 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.30 price objective for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.04.

VALE opened at $9.14 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $41.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.35, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.83. Vale S.A. has a 1 year low of $8.06 and a 1 year high of $12.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.42.

Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.39 billion. Vale had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 17.38%. Analysts forecast that Vale S.A. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

