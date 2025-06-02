16,013 Shares in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Acquired by Enterprise Bank & Trust Co

Enterprise Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 16,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,015,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Carrier Global by 1,156.1% during the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 20,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after acquiring an additional 19,018 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Carrier Global by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,314,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,706,000 after purchasing an additional 285,803 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Carrier Global by 90.5% during the fourth quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 16,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 7,854 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Carrier Global by 1,657.6% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 167,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,741,000 after purchasing an additional 158,114 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. increased its position in Carrier Global by 128.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 16,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after buying an additional 9,518 shares in the last quarter. 91.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Carrier Global from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 9th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $89.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carrier Global presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.00.

CARR opened at $71.12 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $60.97 billion, a PE ratio of 11.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Carrier Global Co. has a 52 week low of $54.22 and a 52 week high of $83.32.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.17 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 23.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 2nd were issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 2nd. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.93%.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

