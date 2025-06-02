NBC Securities Inc. Has $5.83 Million Stock Position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

NBC Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 96,956.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,028 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,961 shares during the quarter. First Trust Capital Strength ETF makes up approximately 0.5% of NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $5,829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FTCS. Investors Research Corp boosted its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 8.1% during the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 147,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,185,000 after purchasing an additional 11,011 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 9,212.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 867,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,774,000 after buying an additional 858,309 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 6,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 56,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,950,000 after acquiring an additional 4,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keystone Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,136,000.

FTCS opened at $90.83 on Monday. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 52-week low of $80.66 and a 52-week high of $94.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a PE ratio of 22.61 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.32.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were given a dividend of $0.2159 per share. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

