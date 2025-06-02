First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY) Holdings Increased by NBC Securities Inc.

NBC Securities Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 100,758.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,584 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,516 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $4,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RDVY. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 195.3% in the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Graney & King LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 169.0% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 566 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:RDVY opened at $60.09 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.94. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 52-week low of $50.27 and a 52-week high of $64.63. The firm has a market cap of $14.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 1.09.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were given a dividend of $0.2544 per share. This is a positive change from First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

