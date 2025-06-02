Wellington Management Group LLP Has $17.17 Million Holdings in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR)

Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 492,055 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,552 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Energizer were worth $17,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Energizer by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Energizer by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Energizer by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 9,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Energizer by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Energizer by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period. 93.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Energizer alerts:

Insider Activity at Energizer

In other news, CEO Mark Stephen Lavigne purchased 4,000 shares of Energizer stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.67 per share, for a total transaction of $86,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 277,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,016,567.15. This trade represents a 1.46% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patrick J. Moore purchased 10,000 shares of Energizer stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.10 per share, with a total value of $231,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $346,500. This represents a 200.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 25,000 shares of company stock worth $578,140. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Energizer Price Performance

Energizer stock opened at $23.28 on Monday. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.49 and a 52 week high of $39.52. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.47 and a beta of 0.77.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.01). Energizer had a return on equity of 168.16% and a net margin of 2.02%. The company had revenue of $662.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $670.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Energizer Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 21st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.15%. Energizer’s payout ratio is currently 164.38%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ENR. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Energizer from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Energizer from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Barclays raised their target price on Energizer from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Energizer from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Energizer from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.63.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ENR

About Energizer

(Free Report)

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer, Eveready, and Rayovac brands; primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries; and handheld, headlights, lanterns, and area lights, as well as flashlights under the Hard Case, Dolphin, and WeatherReady brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Energizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.