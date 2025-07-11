Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $123.67.

Separately, BNP Paribas raised shares of Novartis to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th.

Novartis Stock Performance

Shares of NVS stock opened at $123.69 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $115.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $261.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.59. Novartis has a one year low of $96.06 and a one year high of $124.83.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.16. Novartis had a net margin of 24.70% and a return on equity of 39.44%. The firm had revenue of $13.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.92 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Novartis will post 8.45 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nexus Investment Management ULC purchased a new position in shares of Novartis in the first quarter worth $25,000. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Novartis during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Tsfg LLC grew its position in Novartis by 366.0% during the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International AG purchased a new stake in Novartis during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. 13.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Novartis

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

