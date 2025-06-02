Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 3,248 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 317.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,248 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $2,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VGT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,765,957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,585,273,000 after acquiring an additional 271,622 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,514,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $941,773,000 after acquiring an additional 144,217 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,325,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $824,430,000 after acquiring an additional 137,134 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 39,912.0% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 1,232,769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $766,536,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229,688 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $494,903,000.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock

Shares of VGT opened at $602.95 on Monday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $451.00 and a 12-month high of $648.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.71 billion, a PE ratio of 33.98 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $553.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $593.96.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

