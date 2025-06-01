Short Interest in China Power International Development Limited (OTCMKTS:CPWIF) Rises By 64.1%

China Power International Development Limited (OTCMKTS:CPWIF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,859,400 shares, a growth of 64.1% from the April 30th total of 27,947,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

China Power International Development Price Performance

Shares of CPWIF stock remained flat at C$0.44 during trading hours on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.44 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.44. China Power International Development has a 12 month low of C$0.44 and a 12 month high of C$0.44.

About China Power International Development

China Power International Development Limited, an investment holding company, develops, constructs, owns, operates, and manages power plants in the People’s Republic of China. The company operates through Thermal Power Electricity, Hydropower Electricity, Wind Power, Photovoltaic Power Electricity, and Energy Storage segments.

