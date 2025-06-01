American Express (NYSE:AXP) Holdings Decreased by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 2.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,081,767 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 22,175 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in American Express were worth $291,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Investment Management Corp VA ADV acquired a new position in American Express during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in American Express during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in American Express during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Curio Wealth LLC acquired a new position in American Express during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Nexus Investment Management ULC acquired a new position in American Express during the first quarter worth about $34,000. 84.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Glenda G. Mcneal sold 3,019 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.66, for a total transaction of $799,008.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,919 shares in the company, valued at $2,889,822.54. The trade was a 21.66% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Howard Grosfield sold 9,450 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.50, for a total value of $2,603,475.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,590,251. This represents a 50.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Express Trading Down 0.5%

NYSE:AXP opened at $294.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.57. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $220.43 and a fifty-two week high of $326.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $270.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $288.73. The stock has a market cap of $206.00 billion, a PE ratio of 20.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.23.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The payment services company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $16.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.04 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 32.65% and a net margin of 15.36%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.33 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American Express will post 15.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Express Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 4th were issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. This is a positive change from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 4th. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 22.91%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AXP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Baird R W raised American Express from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on American Express from $315.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Argus cut American Express from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on American Express from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised American Express from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $265.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $296.05.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

