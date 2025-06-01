Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Iowa State Bank

Iowa State Bank decreased its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,660 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 112 shares during the period. Visa accounts for about 1.4% of Iowa State Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Iowa State Bank’s holdings in Visa were worth $6,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 48.5% during the fourth quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 98 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Compass Planning Associates Inc acquired a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, FPC Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 377.3% in the fourth quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 105 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Visa Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $365.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $674.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $252.70 and a 1 year high of $369.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $343.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $333.71.

Visa Announces Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $9.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.57 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 54.79% and a net margin of 54.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.51 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 13th. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 23.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.58, for a total value of $2,978,899.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $185,576.46. The trade was a 94.14% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 14,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.04, for a total value of $5,259,207.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,377,671.52. The trade was a 35.93% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 121,948 shares of company stock worth $41,548,282 over the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on V shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Visa from $383.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $366.13.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

