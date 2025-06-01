Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Sold by Talbot Financial LLC

Talbot Financial LLC lessened its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,406 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 314 shares during the quarter. Netflix comprises approximately 1.8% of Talbot Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Talbot Financial LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $14,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 82.4% during the 4th quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 31 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 4,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 41 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Price Performance

NFLX opened at $1,202.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $587.04 and a 1-year high of $1,215.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1,059.27 and a 200-day moving average of $975.30. The company has a market capitalization of $511.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.62, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.58.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The Internet television network reported $6.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.74 by $0.87. Netflix had a net margin of 22.34% and a return on equity of 38.32%. The business had revenue of $10.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $8.28 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NFLX. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, May 15th. FBN Securities began coverage on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, March 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,165.00 target price on the stock. Phillip Securities upgraded shares of Netflix from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $1,175.00 to $1,490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,122.33.

Insider Activity at Netflix

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 32,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,101.97, for a total transaction of $35,830,554.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 79,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,099,708.80. This represents a 29.15% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,000.00, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 133,348 shares of company stock valued at $139,087,908 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

