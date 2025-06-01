Moody National Bank Trust Division Makes New Investment in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 3,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC boosted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 62,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the period. GFS Advisors LLC bought a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the fourth quarter worth about $240,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $450,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 18,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,609,000 after buying an additional 1,283 shares during the period. 11.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NVO opened at $71.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1-year low of $57.00 and a 1-year high of $148.15. The company has a market capitalization of $320.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.59.

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 84.68% and a net margin of 34.81%. The business had revenue of $11.87 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Dbs Bank lowered Novo Nordisk A/S to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.00.

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

