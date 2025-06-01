Versant Capital Management Inc Takes $273,000 Position in NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG)

Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 22,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NatWest Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NatWest Group by 161.4% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,787 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NatWest Group during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of NatWest Group during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NatWest Group during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

NatWest Group Stock Performance

NYSE NWG opened at $14.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $57.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.01. NatWest Group plc has a 12-month low of $7.80 and a 12-month high of $14.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.44.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NatWest Group ( NYSE:NWG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. Analysts anticipate that NatWest Group plc will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of NatWest Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Peel Hunt downgraded shares of NatWest Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Monday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

NatWest Group Profile

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Private Banking, and Commercial & Institutional segments.

Further Reading

