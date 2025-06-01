Moody National Bank Trust Division Acquires Shares of 7,717 Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO)

Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,717 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 451,788 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,317,000 after acquiring an additional 99,300 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Peoples Bancorp by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 33,146 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 77,115 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,444,000 after purchasing an additional 7,578 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 55.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 184,074 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,833,000 after purchasing an additional 65,612 shares during the period. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 19,682 shares of the bank’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Peoples Bancorp alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PEBO shares. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Peoples Bancorp from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Stephens dropped their price objective on Peoples Bancorp from $37.50 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Peoples Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Peoples Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Peoples Bancorp Price Performance

Peoples Bancorp stock opened at $29.49 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.01 and a 200-day moving average of $31.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. Peoples Bancorp Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.21 and a 52 week high of $37.07.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.04). Peoples Bancorp had a net margin of 18.90% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The company had revenue of $113.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.76 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Peoples Bancorp Inc. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Peoples Bancorp Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 5th were paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.56%. This is a boost from Peoples Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 5th. Peoples Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.06%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Carol A. Schneeberger sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.20, for a total value of $30,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,686 shares in the company, valued at $775,717.20. This trade represents a 3.75% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Peoples Bancorp

(Free Report)

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and governmental deposits; and provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction, finance, residential real estate, and consumer indirect and direct loans, as well as home equity lines of credit and overdrafts.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEBO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Peoples Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peoples Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.