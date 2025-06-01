Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI) Position Trimmed by Polunin Capital Partners Ltd

Polunin Capital Partners Ltd decreased its stake in shares of Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI – Free Report) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,180,242 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,575 shares during the quarter. Hesai Group comprises 3.0% of Polunin Capital Partners Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd owned approximately 0.93% of Hesai Group worth $17,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Hesai Group during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Hesai Group during the 4th quarter worth about $138,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in Hesai Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $159,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Hesai Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $168,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Hesai Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $177,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HSAI opened at $18.68 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.97. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.18. Hesai Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.52 and a fifty-two week high of $24.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 3.08.

Hesai Group ( NASDAQ:HSAI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $72.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $532.16 million. Hesai Group had a negative return on equity of 6.79% and a negative net margin of 20.31%. Research analysts predict that Hesai Group will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on HSAI shares. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Hesai Group in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Daiwa America upgraded shares of Hesai Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th.

Hesai Group, through with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of three-dimensional light detection and ranging solutions (LiDAR). Its LiDAR products are used in passenger and commercial vehicles with advanced driver assistance systems; autonomous passenger and freight mobility services; and other applications, such as delivery robots, street sweeping robots, and logistics robots in restricted areas.

