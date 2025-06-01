JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd Sells 1,531 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd lowered its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 307,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,531 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 6.2% of JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $75,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,450,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $938,491,000 after purchasing an additional 319,730 shares in the last quarter. Capital & Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital & Planning LLC now owns 2,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Financial Partners Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 5,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 48,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,682,000 after acquiring an additional 4,841 shares during the period. Finally, Affinity Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,483,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.03, for a total value of $1,055,312.16. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 50,197 shares in the company, valued at $12,400,164.91. The trade was a 7.84% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Troy L. Rohrbaugh sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.02, for a total transaction of $6,175,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 133,381 shares in the company, valued at $32,947,774.62. This represents a 15.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 95,594 shares of company stock worth $23,991,061. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $263.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $733.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.37, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.07. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $190.88 and a one year high of $280.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $245.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $249.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.88.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 11th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.63 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $45.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.62 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.44 EPS. Analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 27.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on JPM. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $305.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $277.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $285.00 to $284.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Baird R W raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $266.65.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

